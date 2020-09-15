The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Gov't paid close to NIS 6 billion in grants by August

By MAARIV ONLINE  
SEPTEMBER 15, 2020 14:39
The government paid NIS 5.58 billion in grants between May and August as part of the Finance Ministry's Coronavirus Safety Net plan, the Israel Tax Authority said Tuesday.
UAE FM: Normalization 'way forward' for the region
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/15/2020 03:36 PM
Migrants stranded by Lesbos fire resist new temporary camp
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/15/2020 02:40 PM
Tel Aviv Stock Exchange takes uptrend
  • By MAARIV ONLINE
  • 09/15/2020 02:37 PM
Arab MK Tibi's aide tests positive for coronavirus
Gallant: 9,000 students will take school tests during lockdown
Germany plans to take in around 1,500 migrants from Greek islands
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/15/2020 12:59 PM
Indonesia reports coronavirus cases rise by 3,507 to 225,030
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/15/2020 12:31 PM
Philippines reports 3,544 novel coronavirus cases, 34 more deaths
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/15/2020 12:29 PM
Former public servant, three suspects arrested for bribery
Russia reports 5,529 new coronavirus cases, 150 deaths
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/15/2020 10:48 AM
Fire erupts in central Beirut commercial district
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/15/2020 09:14 AM
Former commanders of Colombia's FARC rebels apologize for kidnappings
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/15/2020 05:19 AM
Masks won't be mandatory in deal-signing ceremony in Washington -report
1 dead and 5 injured in a car accident near Nazareth
Two men shot near Hura, police on the scene
