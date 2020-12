The government is planning on approving on Thursday a bill which bans people from staying at another person's home after 5:30 p.m. amid the coronavirus pandemic, according to N12.In addition, the report states that stores will also be required to close from 5:30 p.m. throughout Hanukkah, which begins Thursday.This comes after the government has recently flip-flopped on the subject of whether Israel should begin a night curfew.