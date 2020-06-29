Gov't to try pass Shin Bet surveillance bill in 2nd and 3rd readings

The government will try to pass the bill enabling Shin Bet surveillance for its 2nd and 3rd readings on Monday, according to reports by Haaretz.Zvi Hauser, chairman of the Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee in the Knesset has been attempting to approve the bill in a limited form that will allow its implementation for several weeks only.As such, the reports by Haaretz indicated that several sources from the coalition have confirmed that the government will be trying to pass the bill for its 2nd and 3rd readings in the Knesset on Monday.