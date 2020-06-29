The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Gov't to try pass Shin Bet surveillance bill in 2nd and 3rd readings

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JUNE 29, 2020 06:03
The government will try to pass the bill enabling Shin Bet surveillance for its 2nd and 3rd readings on Monday, according to reports by Haaretz.
Zvi Hauser, chairman of the Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee in the Knesset has been attempting to approve the bill in a limited form that will allow its implementation for several weeks only.
As such, the reports by Haaretz indicated that several sources from the coalition have confirmed that the government will be trying to pass the bill for its 2nd and 3rd readings in the Knesset on Monday.
Former Sayeret Matkal commander supports women enlistment to elite units
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 06/29/2020 06:39 AM
Trump: Reports on Russia bounties to kill US troops not credible
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/29/2020 06:16 AM
Taiwan opposition occupies parliament to protest government 'tyranny'
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/29/2020 04:09 AM
Suspected homicide in northern Israel, two suspects arrested
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 06/29/2020 02:17 AM
Coronavirus: Brazil reports 30,476 new cases, 552 new deaths
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/29/2020 01:22 AM
299 new coronavirus patients in Israel in past 24 hours, fewer tests used
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 06/29/2020 12:17 AM
Gaza man arrested trying to swim into Israel, makes it to military base
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 06/28/2020 10:06 PM
France's Macron hails PM's "beautiful" local election victory
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/28/2020 09:24 PM
Education Ministry: 259 schools closed, 999 COVID-19 patients
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 06/28/2020 08:19 PM
Starbucks to pause paid social media advertising to help stop hate speech
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/28/2020 08:06 PM
Coronavirus: 218 new patients, death toll rises to 318
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 06/28/2020 07:50 PM
Dozens detained at anti-social distancing rally in The Hague
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/28/2020 06:59 PM
UK death toll from confirmed COVID-19 cases up 36 to 43,550
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/28/2020 05:26 PM
Israel to extend unemployment benefits eligibility to mid-August
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 06/28/2020 04:28 PM
Police in Scotland cordon off streets in Glasgow after "targeted assault"
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/28/2020 04:24 PM
