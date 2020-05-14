Grave of killed IDF soldier sabotaged, guards placed to protect it

The grave of St.-Sgt. Amit Ben Yigal, who was killed in a West Bank operation on Monday night, was sabotaged on Thursday, according to the IDF Spokesperson's Unit.



Digging marks were found on the grave, which is in Be'er Ya'acov, and the late soldier’s father was called to the scene with a member of the IDF Rabbinical Corps and other IDF officials to ensure Ben Yigal's remains was not disturbed.



The IDF and police began an investigation into the matter and a Golani soldiers were placed as guards at the scene while the tomb is being sealed.