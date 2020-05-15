The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Grave of killed IDF soldier sabotaged, guards placed to protect it

The suspect is still being searched for by law enforcement.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
MAY 15, 2020 08:13
First Sergeant Amit Ben Yigal (photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
First Sergeant Amit Ben Yigal
(photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
The grave of St.-Sgt. Amit Ben Yigal who was killed in a West Bank operation on Monday night was sabotaged on Thursday, the IDF Spokesperson's Unit reported.

Digging marks were found on the grave, which is in Be'er Ya'acov, and the late soldier’s father was called to the scene with a member of the IDF Rabbinical Corps and other IDF officials to ensure Ben Yigal's remains was not disturbed.  
 
The IDF and Israel Police launched an investigation into the matter. The Defense Ministry placed Golani combatants at the scene to guard Ben Yigal's grave while the tomb is being sealed with concrete.

The initial investigation reportedly concluded the grave sabotage was not politically-motivated and was seemingly done by a mentally ill suspect. The suspect is still searched for by law enforcement.

St.-Sgt. Ben Yigal was killed by a concrete block thrown at him during an overnight raid in the village of Yabad located in the Palestinian Authority's Jenin Governorate, bordering the settlement of Mevo Dotan in the northwestern West Bank.

The 21-year-old sergeant was the only IDF soldier to have been killed since the beginning of the year. Yigal's killer is being searched for by Shin Bet and the IDF, as the military on high alert amid further attempted attacks on soldiers.

The IDF Spokesperson's Unit said officers from the IDF unit overseeing Military Cemeteries were in touch with the parents of the fallen soldier during this difficult time.

According to the unit, the Defense Ministry expressed outrage over the incident and reported the family will be given all the help it needs.


