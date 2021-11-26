Gravesite of Rabbi Shteinman defaced

The tombstone of Rabbi Shteinman in Bnei Brak was defaced, Haredi news site BeHadrei Haredim reported on Friday.

According to the report, tar was spilled on the words engraved on the stone.

It was discovered by three men who went to pray at the site on Friday ahead of the anniversary of Shteinman's death on Wednesday, the first night of Hanukkah.

"I was horrified by this crime," tweeted Shas MK Arye Deri, calling on authorities to "act swiftly."

"This is an act of insanity committed by people who have no connection Judaism," tweeted Religious Zionist Party MK Itamar Ben Gvir. Opposition head Benjamin Netanyahu condemned the attack as well, calling on authorities to find the perpetrators.

Rabbi Shteinman, one of the preeminent leaders of the Haredi world in the late 20th and early 21st centuries, passed away in 2017.