Greece closes Thessaloniki airport, El Al cancels all flights to location

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
NOVEMBER 2, 2020 16:00
Greece closed the Thessaloniki Airport Makedonia in Thessaloniki for two weeks, N12 reported. 
Due to the closure, EL Al cancelled all flights leaving from Tuesday, November 3,  to that location for the duration of the closure.
