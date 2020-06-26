The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Greece opens borders to most countries in July, but not to Israel

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JUNE 26, 2020 17:43
The Greek government means to open its borders to all countries on July 1 save nine countries, of which Israel is one, Haaretz reporter Amit Eshel tweeted on Friday citing Greek media reports.  
 
Greek news portal prothema listed the nine nations: The UK, the US, Sweden, Russia, Israel, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Northern Macedonia.
Greece will not require all visitors to present proof of health, but will conduct sample tests at ports of entry. Visitors who have coronavirus will need to spend their Greek vacation in quarantine.   
 
Eshel joked that it looks like Israel had been “ghosted."
 
Global Lodging and Tourism Executive Joseph Fischer responded to Eshel saying that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu “drove the Greeks crazy” when he invited them to visit the country to discuss a tourism agreement between the two countries.
Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades understood that his visit, originally planned for June 27, was a photo opportunity and canceled it, Fischer wrote on Twitter, adding that “not everybody works for Bibi.”  
