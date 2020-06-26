Greece opens borders to most countries in July, but not to Israel



ביוון מדווחים הבוקר על פתיחת המדינה לתיירות ב-1 ביולי לכל מדינות העולם (!) למעט תשע - ונחשו מי מככבת ברשימת המדינות האסורות? ישראל נשמע שעשו לנו גוסטינג(ותודה לידידי חסר הטוויטר יניב דורנבוש שמתגורר ביוון ועדכן בפייסבוק) https://t.co/rdKkLdNBrH June 26, 2020 The Greek government means to open its borders to all countries on July 1 save nine countries, of which Israel is one, Haaretz reporter Amit Eshel tweeted on Friday citing Greek media reports.

Greece will not require all visitors to present proof of health, but will conduct sample tests at ports of entry. Visitors who have coronavirus will need to spend their Greek vacation in quarantine.

Greek news portal prothema listed the nine nations: The UK, the US, Sweden, Russia, Israel, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Northern Macedonia.

Eshel joked that it looks like Israel had been “ghosted."

