The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Kabbalah Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Cybertech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Greece passes law regulating demonstrations, thousands march in Athens

By REUTERS  
JULY 9, 2020 23:58
ATHENS - Greece’s parliament approved a bill on Thursday regulating street demonstrations as thousands marched through central Athens to denounce the new law.
The law was introduced by Greece's conservative government in an attempt to regulate demonstrations which it says cause frequent disruptions to the public and affect commerce.About 10,000 demonstrators rallied outside parliament holding banners reading "hands off demonstrations". A group of protesters who peeled off from the main group threw petrol bombs at police, who responded with teargas.
The bill mandates the appointment of a liaison officer, restrictions on demonstrations or outright bans if authorities deem they threaten public safety. It also holds organisers accountable for harm or damage caused by protesters.
The new legislation was approved by 187 lawmakers in the 300-seat parliament.
Street protests occur frequently in Greece, which is still recovering from a deep socioeconomic crisis that erupted in late 2009 and led to three international bailouts on tough austerity terms.
During the crisis, Syntagma Square in front of parliament was the scene of large anti-austerity protests, some of which turned violent. Demonstrations have continued during the economic recovery but turnout has fallen.
"One's freedom to protest is as valuable as another person's freedom to reach the hospital, his work, his home," said Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis in a parliamentary address supporting the bill.
The new rules aim to replace a 1971 junta decree restricting rallies. Unionists and opposition parties accuse the government of acting preemptively to quash any opposition to possible fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.
"The government ... dares boldly with a junta-inspired bill to promote new restrictions to quash and destroy a main democratic right, which our people conquered through bloody battles," unionist Dimitris Karagiannis said before the vote.
France to restore Notre-Dame Cathedral as it was before inferno
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/10/2020 01:27 AM
Explosions, power outages reported near Tehran
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 07/10/2020 01:07 AM
Brazil registers 42,619 new cases of coronavirus, 1,220 deaths
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/10/2020 12:35 AM
Three Sudanese citizens arrested after attempting to cross border
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 07/10/2020 12:34 AM
384 IDF soldiers have coronavirus, almost 10,000 in quarantine
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 07/09/2020 11:27 PM
IDF soldiers shoot at Palestinians throwing Molotov cocktails near Ariel
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 07/09/2020 11:23 PM
White House reporter tests positive for coronavirus -association
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/09/2020 11:07 PM
First coronavirus case recorded in Syria's northwest – aid groups
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/09/2020 10:17 PM
Pentagon to Congress: Russian bounty intelligence not corroborated
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/09/2020 10:13 PM
Trump continues to see hydroxychloroquine as promising against COVID-19
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/09/2020 10:07 PM
National Service volunteer at Knesset tests positive for coronavirus
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 07/09/2020 09:20 PM
Coronavirus vaccine makers to testify before US House committee
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/09/2020 07:41 PM
Health Ministry says 922 new coronavirus cases disgnosed since midnight
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 07/09/2020 07:33 PM
Gantz appoints Col. Doron Ben Barak as IDF chief censor
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 07/09/2020 06:07 PM
US says alleged human rights abuses in Sahel must be addressed
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/09/2020 03:52 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by