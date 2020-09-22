Grotto: Goal of lockdown is to drop to 7% infection rate

After the lockdown, the country will return to the traffic light plan, although the steps to exit the lockdown will be implemented in two-week stages, according to Grotto.

Deputy director-general of the Health Ministry Prof. Itamar Grotto stated during a meeting of the coronavirus committee on Tuesday that the goal of the lockdown is to drop to a rate of 7% confirmed infections from the total number of daily tests and for the doubling rate to fall to under one. On Monday, 11.6% of the tests were confirmed as positive.