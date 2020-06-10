The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Guards who shot Sheba stabber to be interrogated under caution - report

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JUNE 10, 2020 20:31
The guards who shot Mustafa Younis in the Sheba Medical Center last month will be interrogated under caution, Haaretz reported Wednesday evening, citing the State Attorney's Office.

Younis, a 27-year-old man from Kafr Ara, was shot and killed at Ramat Gan's Sheba Medical Center in May after stabbing a security guard during an altercation. The incident was initially reported as a suspected terror incident, but police later confirmed the incident was criminal.

A video recording of the incident circulating social media showed security guards shooting Younis multiple times when the latter was sprawling on the ground.
Coronavirus update: 18,355 people have been infected - up 175 from Tuesday
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 06/10/2020 08:30 PM
David Friedman to meet Netanyahu, Gantz, Ashkenazi on annexation
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 06/10/2020 07:46 PM
Coronavirus in Israel's schools: 23,969 students & teachers in isolation
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 06/10/2020 07:19 PM
Minneapolis police chief breaks off talks with officer union
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/10/2020 06:45 PM
Johnson & Johnson to begin COVID-19 vaccine human trials in July
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/10/2020 05:28 PM
US protesters topple statue of Christopher Columbus, throw it in a lake
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/10/2020 04:57 PM
Toppled statue of slave trader in Bristol to be put in a museum
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/10/2020 04:28 PM
Swedish police investigating reports of gunshots at shopping mall
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/10/2020 03:35 PM
Turkey claims radical groups are trying to disrupt ceasefire in Idlib
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/10/2020 03:04 PM
Iran urges Russia, China to resist US push to extend arms embargo
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/10/2020 01:31 PM
Malaysia reports two new coronavirus cases, one new death
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/10/2020 01:20 PM
Israel's El Al airlines may be heading back into state hands
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/10/2020 01:05 PM
US aircraft intercept Russian nuclear-capable bombers near Alaska
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/10/2020 12:08 PM
North Korean leader's sister emerges as policymaker in spat with South
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/10/2020 11:22 AM
Russia's coronavirus case tally approaches 500,000
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/10/2020 11:13 AM
