Guards who shot Sheba stabber to be interrogated under caution - report

The guards who shot Mustafa Younis in the Sheba Medical Center last month will be interrogated under caution, Haaretz reported Wednesday evening, citing the State Attorney's Office.





Younis, a 27-year-old man from Kafr Ara, was shot and killed at Ramat Gan's Sheba Medical Center in May after stabbing a security guard during an altercation. The incident was initially reported as a suspected terror incident, but police later confirmed the incident was criminal.



