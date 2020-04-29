The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Guinea-Bissau prime minister and 3 ministers test positive for coronavirus

By REUTERS  
APRIL 29, 2020 16:22
Guinea-Bissau's Prime Minister Nuno Gomes Nabiam has tested positive for the novel coronavirus alongside three members of his cabinet, the health ministry said on Wednesday.
Nabiam, Interior Minister Botche Cande and two other ministers were diagnosed on Tuesday and have been quarantined at a hotel in the capital Bissau, Health Minister Antonio Deuna told journalists.
He did not provide details of the officials' condition or treatment, but warned the country's rate of infection could rise.
The West African nation has so far confirmed more than 70 cases and one death - a senior police commissioner.
Nabiam came third in last year's presidential election and was selected by the eventual winner, President Umaro Sissoco Embalo, to be prime minister in late February.


