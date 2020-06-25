The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Cybertech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Gulf coronavirus infections surpass 400,000

By REUTERS  
JUNE 25, 2020 12:00
The number of novel coronavirus cases in the six Gulf Arab states has doubled in a month to over 400,000, as the region's two biggest economies this week fully lifted curfews imposed to combat the infection.
As of Wednesday evening, the tally in the energy producing region stood at 403,163 infections, with 2,346 deaths, according to a Reuters tally. It passed the 200,000 mark on May 27.
Regional business hub the United Arab Emirates announced late on Wednesday the lifting of a nightly curfew in place since mid-March as the daily number of infections fell from a peak of some 900 in late May to average between 300-400 in recent weeks.
Neighboring Saudi Arabia, which has the highest regional count at more than 167,200 infections and over 1,380 deaths, fully removed its three-month curfew on Sunday.
Kuwait is the only Gulf state that still has a partial curfew. Qatar, Oman and Bahrain did not impose curfews as part of measures to combat the disease.
The easing of restrictions has varied across the Gulf region with the UAE and Saudi Arabia taking the lead in reopening commercial businesses, including dine-in restaurants and malls.
Dubai, whose economy is reliant on tourism and retail, said on Sunday it would allow foreign visitors to enter the emirate from July 7. The UAE, which includes Dubai, has not yet announced a similar move on a federal level.
Qatar, which has the second highest regional infection count, has said it would permit resumption of flights from low-risk countries on July 1 as well as the reopening of shopping malls and markets with limited capacity.
Other Gulf states still have bans on foreign visitors.
Education Ministry: 861 students, teachers infected with coronavirus
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 06/25/2020 12:11 PM
Indonesia reports 1,178 new coronavirus infections, cases pass 50,000
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/25/2020 12:02 PM
Russia reports more than 7,000 new coronavirus cases
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/25/2020 11:58 AM
Miri Regev addressed Trump's expected declaration regarding annexatio
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 06/25/2020 10:25 AM
Thailand reports 1 new coronavirus infection imported from abroad
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/25/2020 07:59 AM
Mexico registers 947 new deaths from coronavirus and 5,437 new cases
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/25/2020 04:05 AM
Magnitude 5.9 quake strikes New Zealand's Milford Sound area
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/25/2020 02:02 AM
Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 9.33 million, death toll at 478,126
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/25/2020 01:21 AM
WHO director for Americas says 226,000 have died of COVID-19 in region
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/24/2020 11:33 PM
Chicken, bread, watermelon now for a shekel at some Israeli supermarkets
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 06/24/2020 10:19 PM
Knesset plenum advances Shin Bet surveillance bill
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 06/24/2020 09:30 PM
California city bans predictive policing in US first
  • By THOMSON REUTERS FOUNDATION
  • 06/24/2020 09:21 PM
Gantz orders preparations for new coronavirus quarantine hotels
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 06/24/2020 08:00 PM
US to end funding for COVID-19 testing sites end of this month - report
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/24/2020 07:35 PM
Coronavirus: 265 new patients in the last day
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 06/24/2020 07:29 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by