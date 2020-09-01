The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
BREAKING NEWS

Gunfire erupts in Lebanese town south of capital, state media says

By REUTERS  
SEPTEMBER 1, 2020 15:28
Gunfire broke out on Tuesday in a town south of Beirut, where clashes last week killed two people and raised the risk of sectarian strife in Lebanon, the state news agency NNA said.
NNA said an army patrol had deployed to the Khaldeh area to calm the situation, but gave no further details.Last week's clashes in Khaldeh between Sunni Muslims and Shi'ites had prompted a flurry of contacts among Lebanese politicians seeking to contain tensions.
French President Emmanuel Macron is currently visiting Lebanon to press for the formation of a government that can enact long-demanded reforms to help Lebanon exit an economic meltdown compounded by last month's Beirut port blast.

Norway's parliament hit by cyber attack
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/01/2020 04:12 PM
Virgin Atlantic will resume flights to Israel - report
India says troops hold Himalayan hilltops after face-off with Chinese
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/01/2020 04:02 PM
Histadrut declared public sector labor dispute
  • By MAARIV ONLINE
  • 09/01/2020 03:54 PM
Deri: Lack of talks on hostages with Hamas amid ceasefire is unfortunate
Erdogan calls for stricter laws on Turkish lawyers with terrorism links
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/01/2020 03:20 PM
Government extends Shin Bet coronavirus tracking by three weeks
Rabbi Kanievsky: Yeshivas must be allowed to open safely
Sudan's Bashir appears at trial over 1989 coup
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/01/2020 02:40 PM
Record number of daily cases with 2,180 new coronavirus cases in Israel
Indonesia reports 2,775 new coronavirus cases, 88 deaths
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/01/2020 11:45 AM
Philippines confirms 3,483 more coronavirus cases, 39 deaths
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/01/2020 11:25 AM
Turkey detains senior Islamic State figure, minister says
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/01/2020 11:24 AM
Russia's coronavirus case tally passes one million mark
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/01/2020 11:22 AM
44 new coronavirus cases in Gaza, death toll rises to 5
