The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Gunman in Idaho shopping mall shooting spree dies of injuries

By REUTERS  
OCTOBER 27, 2021 06:32
A man who opened fire with a handgun at a shopping mall in Boise, Idaho, killing two people and injuring several others, including a police officer, died on Tuesday from wounds sustained during the violence a day earlier, authorities said.
Investigators have yet to determine whether the fatal injuries resulted from an exchange of gunfire with police at the scene, or from a self-inflicted gunshot before he was taken into custody, according to Boise Police Chief Ryan Lee.
The motive for Monday's midday bloodshed remained under investigation, Lee told reporters in a briefing a day after the attack at Boise Towne Square mall on the west end of Idaho's capital.
The suspect was publicly identified on Tuesday as 27-year-old Jacob Bergquist, a Boise resident. Police Chief Lee described him as having had previous run-ins with mall security and police for "disruptive behavior."
"We have had contact with him in the past we did not have any reason to arrest him," Lee said, adding that Bergquist was not believed to have had any employment history at the mall.
Police also disclosed new details about incident, saying that the suspect, dressed in black, fired multiple shots inside the mall before he fled the building and was confronted by officers arriving on the scene within 2 1/2 minutes.
He credited the swift response by law enforcement with preventing a "more grave tragedy."
The slain victims were identified by the county coroner as Joseph Acker, 26, a mall security officer who was the first person shot, and Roberto Arguelles, 49, who was gunned down near and elevator and died at a hospital.
Two women, aged 52 and 23, were injured as the suspect proceeded through the mall firing rounds into the floor, and a third woman, 68, was injured in her vehicle outside the building, apparently caught in the crossfire between police and the gunman, authorities said.
A Boise police officer called to the scene was shot at through the window of his vehicle and was injured by shards of broken glass, though evidence shows that gunfire struck the hat he was wearing, police said.
Another man was taken by private vehicle to a hospital and treated for injuries suffered in a fall while fleeing the mall, police said.
None of the wounded people's injuries were considered life-threatening, authorities said.
Lee said the suspect did all his shooting with a handgun, but a police statement online said he was carrying multiple firearms.
Ecuador demonstrators block some roads, dozens arrested
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/27/2021 04:41 AM
Rosh Ha'ayin apartment burns, 9 injured
Haiti crippled by fuel shortages as gang leader demands PM resign
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/27/2021 03:22 AM
US secretary of state spoke with Sudanese PM
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/27/2021 02:38 AM
Saudi Arabia destroys drone that attempted to attack airport
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/27/2021 02:06 AM
Criminal charges not 'ruled out' in shooting on Alec Baldwin film
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/27/2021 01:15 AM
US comedian Mort Sahl dead at age 94
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/27/2021 01:12 AM
US Senate confirms Flake, McCain, Kennedy, Udall as ambassadors
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/27/2021 12:28 AM
One killed, five wounded in Gedera car accident
Shai Raichner elected Nahal Sorek mayor
White House in contact with Gulf countries about Sudan military coup
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/26/2021 05:34 PM
US alarmed by Iran's actions since leaving nuclear talks
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/26/2021 05:33 PM
Sudan's PM's office says Hamdok is 'recognized executive authority'
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/26/2021 04:28 PM
Driver of school bus arrested for drunk driving
Man attacks medical staff in a Jerusalem hospital
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by