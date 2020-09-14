Gunman wounds two Los Angeles County deputies in ambush attack

A gunman shot and critically wounded two Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies as they sat in their patrol car late on Saturday in an attack that was captured on video.Footage of the incident released by the sheriff's department showed the suspect approaching the parked vehicle on foot in the city of Compton and firing with a handgun through the passenger side window before running away."The gunman walked up on the deputies and opened fire without warning or provocation," the department said on Twitter. One male deputy and one female deputy sustained multiple gunshot wounds and were in critical condition undergoing surgery overnight, it said. The suspect remains at large."At this point we have a very, very generic description of a dark-skinned male and that came from one of the victims," Captain Kent Wegener told a news conference.The footage of the attack was recorded by a security camera on a nearby metro station, police said.