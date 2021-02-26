The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Gunmen kidnap more than 300 schoolgirls in northwest Nigeria

By REUTERS  
FEBRUARY 26, 2021 17:06
Unidentified gunmen seized more than 300 girls in a nighttime raid on a school in northwest Nigeria on Friday and are believed to be holding some of them in a forest, police said.
It was the second such kidnapping in little over a week in a region increasingly targeted by militants and criminal gangs. There was no immediate claim of responsibility.
Police in Zamfara state said they had begun search-and-rescue operations with the army to find the "armed bandits" who took the 317 girls from the Government Girls Science Secondary School in the town of Jangebe.
"There's information that they were moved to a neighbouring forest, and we are tracing and exercising caution and care," Zamfara police commissioner Abutu Yaro told a news conference.
He did not say whether those possibly moved to the forest included all of them.
Don't recognize Myanmar junta, top UN official tells world body
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/26/2021 05:26 PM
Myanmar police fire into air to disperse protests in Yangon, Mandalay
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/26/2021 05:00 PM
Public transportation, carpools to J'lem prohibited between Sat-Sun
Biden says US will hold Russia accountable over Crimea -statement
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/26/2021 04:06 PM
Police found missing grandfather and grandchild last seen near Haifa
Gunmen kidnapped 317 schoolgirls in Nigeria's Zamfara state - report
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/26/2021 02:52 PM
Britain's UKMTO says ship experiences explosion in Gulf of Oman
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/26/2021 02:50 PM
Four arrested at protests in Umm al-Fahm
Iran FM talks to Syrian counterpart after US airstrikes in Syria
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/26/2021 11:03 AM
Prince Harry: I left Britain to escape toxic press
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/26/2021 10:53 AM
US airstrikes on eastern Syria kill at least 17 - report
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/26/2021 10:28 AM
IDF soldier dies after accidental shooting
Saudi-led coalition intercepts armed Houthi drone - Saudi TV
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/26/2021 10:08 AM
French government says to consider three-week Paris lockdown
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/26/2021 09:48 AM
Coronavirus: 3.2 million vaccinated with both doses
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by