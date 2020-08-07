The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Gunmen kill about 20 in attack in eastern Burkina Faso

By REUTERS  
AUGUST 7, 2020 20:49
 Unidentified gunmen killed about 20 people in an attack on a cattle market in eastern Burkina Faso on Friday, the government said in a statement.
No one claimed responsibility for the attack in the village of Fada N'Gourma. 
Finance Ministry to present NIS 8.5 billion plan to stimulate growth
Missing brothers from Kfar Silver found - police
  • By ALON HOCHMON/MAARIV
  • 08/07/2020 08:23 PM
322 IDF soldiers and civilian employees diagnosed with coronavirus
Coronavirus in Israel: Death toll tops 581, close to 110 on ventilators
Palmahim National Park closed to new visitors due to overcrowding
  • By YUVAL BAGNO/MAARIV
  • 08/07/2020 05:52 PM
IDF continues investigation into suspected drone shoot down
Over 1.2 million still without power on US East Coast from Isaias
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/07/2020 03:37 PM
Several Kinneret beaches closed down due to overcrowding
  • By MAARIV ONLINE
  • 08/07/2020 03:19 PM
Power outage in New York, Con Edison investigating
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/07/2020 01:23 PM
India's Serum Institute to partner with Gates Foundation to make COVID-19 vaccine
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/07/2020 12:40 PM
Defense Ministry director-general Amir Eshel in coronavirus quarantine
Coronavirus in Israel: 106 people on ventilators Friday morning
Rocket sirens in northern Israel false alarm - IDF
Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 1,147 to 214,214
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/07/2020 06:41 AM
Remand for daycare workers held in custody over abuse extended 5 days
  • By MAARIV ONLINE
  • 08/07/2020 06:31 AM
