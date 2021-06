Last night, the IDF struck targets in Gaza in response to incendiary balloons sent over from the Strip, which were the cause of some eight fires in Israel on Thursday.

They also discussed Iran's influence on the region, the state of Gaza after Operation Guardian of the Walls and the presence of UNIFIL on Israel's border with Lebanon.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, Israeli ambassador to the UN and the US Gilad Erdan and Incoming deputy chief of staff and head of the Southern Command Maj.-Gen. Herzi Halevi all met in New York to discuss the region's security situation.