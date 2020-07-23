The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Gyms, tourist attractions to open as daily coronavirus cases top 2,000

Gov’t to meet later Thursday - lockdown under consideration.

By MAAYAN JAFFE-HOFFMAN  
JULY 23, 2020 13:21
Knesset Coronavirus Committee Chairwoman Yifat Shasha-Biton (photo credit: ADINA WALLMAN/KNESSET SPOKESPERSON)
Knesset Coronavirus Committee Chairwoman Yifat Shasha-Biton
(photo credit: ADINA WALLMAN/KNESSET SPOKESPERSON)
Israel saw another spike in coronavirus cases on Thursday - more than 2,000 in a day - just as the Knesset coronavirus committee made a decision to allow tourist attractions to operate on the weekends and gyms to open beginning next Sunday.
Some 2,032 people were diagnosed with coronavirus on Wednesday, the Health Ministry said Thursday, plus another 322 since midnight.
The number of active patients is up to 32,755, including 295 in serious condition - the highest number to date. Some 433 people have died of the disease.
At the start of the committee meeting, chairwoman MK Yifat Shasha-Biton said that she is not ready to open the gyms if later the same day the government stands to close them. The government’s coronavirus advisory committee is set to meet late Thursday. In that meeting, a lockdown is under discussion.
“The gyms cannot open and close,” Shasha-Biton said, noting that “it really bothers me that the data is vague and cannot be easily put on the table.”
She said that she wants “every decision the committee makes here to be the best decision because the industry needs stability.”
The gyms will need to follow certain guidelines, such as positioning equipment two meters apart and limiting the number of people in the facility to one per every 10 meters.
Nonetheless, the committee voted to allow the gyms to operate beginning Sunday at 6 a.m.
At the same time, the committee voted to open tourist attractions across the country, operating under the Health Ministry's safety guidelines.
“It is necessary to geographically disperse the population and open the attractions over the weekends in order to prevent overcrowding in certain places,” Shasha-Biton said.
The meeting took place against the backdrop of a Knesset decision late Wednesday night to pass the “Big Coronavirus Bill” into law.
The law allows the government to declare a state of emergency and to implement emergency regulations for dealing with the coronavirus pandemic, while bypassing the Knesset.
Under the law, the government will be able to declare a state of emergency for a period of 60 days, which can be extended with Knesset approval through June 2021, when the law becomes null and void.


