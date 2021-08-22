Hackers release security camera footage from inside Iran's Evin Prison

Hackers from a group called "Adalat Ali" published security camera footage they claim shows the inside of Iran's Evin Prison, where Iran jails its political prisoners, according to Radio Farda.



یک گروه هکری به نام «عدالت علی» تصاویری را منتشر کرده که به گفته این گروه از دوربین‌های امنیتی #زندان_اوین دریافت شده است. در یکی از ویدئوها پیام هشدار حمله سایبری به نام این گروه بر روی نمایشگرهای اتاق کنترل دیده می‌شود. در ویدئویی دیگر فردی نحیف با لباس زندان بر زمین می‌افتد. pic.twitter.com/Gdb5u5DdVV August 22, 2021

One of the clips released showed the name of the group broadcast in a cyberattack warning on the screens of the prison's control room. Other videos showed wardens abusing prisoners.