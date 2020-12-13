Hadassah opens additional coronavirus ward amid rise in cases

Hadassah-University Medical Center has opened an additional coronavirus ward due to an increase in the number of patients, the hospital announced on Sunday.
Three coronavirus wards and one coronavirus ICU were in operation at the hospital as of Sunday.Some 56 patients, including 24 in serious condition and seven who are intubated were being treated in the wards.
