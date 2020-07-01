The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Haifa resident arrested for stabbing his daughter

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JULY 1, 2020 08:11
A resident of Haifa was arrested on Tuesday night for stabbing and seriously injuring his daughter.
Hong Kong police makes first arrest under new national security law
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/01/2020 09:11 AM
Hamas fires volley of rockets into sea amid annexation tensions - report
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 07/01/2020 08:01 AM
Foreign Minister Ashkenazi: I Don't know about annexation, ask Netanyahu
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 07/01/2020 07:23 AM
Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 466 to 194,725 - RKI
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/01/2020 06:35 AM
S.Korea says to begin talks to purchase COVID-19 drug remdesivir in Augus
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/01/2020 04:56 AM
Mexican president invited to Washington July 8-9
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/01/2020 04:25 AM
China reports 3 new coronavirus cases on June 30 vs 19 a day earlier
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/01/2020 03:50 AM
Mexico registers 5,432 new coronavirus cases, 648 more deaths
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/01/2020 03:28 AM
Brazil coronavirus death toll nears 60,000, confirmed cases top 1.4 mln
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/01/2020 01:32 AM
Mother and son die on Tuesday from coroanvirus in Hebron
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 07/01/2020 12:26 AM
Facebook takes down anti-government 'boogaloo' accounts, groups
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/30/2020 11:39 PM
Coronavirus: 469 new diagnoses since midnight
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 06/30/2020 07:18 PM
Eight states added to New York governor's quarantine order
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/30/2020 06:37 PM
School in Ashdod sees 30 students, 5 teachers test positive for COVID-19
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 06/30/2020 06:25 PM
Tel Aviv Magistrate Court judge diagnosed with coronavirus
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 06/30/2020 05:57 PM
