The federation called this the "best solution" considering the current infection rates, as it would leave the education system in all municipalities and would allow high school students to prepare for matriculation tests.

Haim Bibas, chairman of the Federation of Local Authorities in Israel and mayor of Modi'in-Maccabim-Reut, called on the government to keep first through fourth grade and 11th and 12th grade students in classes, even if lockdown restrictions are strengthened on Sunday.