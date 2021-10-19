The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
BREAKING NEWS

Haiti gang seeks $17 mln for release of kidnapped missionaries

By REUTERS  
OCTOBER 19, 2021 22:07
A Haitian gang that kidnapped a group of American and Canadian missionaries is asking for $17 million to release them, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing a Haitian official.
Justice Minister Liszt Quitel said the FBI and Haitian police are in contact with the kidnappers and seeking the release of the missionaries abducted over the weekend outside the capital Port-au-Prince by a gang called 400 Mawozo, the Journal reported.
Negotiations could take weeks, Quitel told the Journal.
The group of 16 Americans and 1 Canadian includes six women and five children.
Kidnappings have become more brazen and commonplace in Haiti amid a growing political and economic crisis, with at least 628 incidents in the first nine months of 2021 alone, according to a report by the Haitian nonprofit Center for Analysis and Research in Human Rights, or CARDH.
Haitians on Monday mounted a nationwide strike to protest gang crime and kidnappings, which have been on the rise for years and have worsened since the July assassination of President Jovenel Moise.
Private plane bursts into flame at Houston airport, all aboard escape
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/19/2021 10:01 PM
Manchester Airport evacuated due to suspicious package
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/19/2021 09:39 PM
Sirens will go off in Lod and Ramle on Wednesday as part of drill
Former modelling agent Shai Avital has left Turkey for Budapest - report
Brother of Manchester bomber leaves UK ahead of inquiry hearing
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/19/2021 02:33 PM
Russia's Putin won't attend G20 summit in person
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/19/2021 01:53 PM
Survivors of 1980s poisoning occupy Spain's El Prado, threaten suicide
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/19/2021 01:50 PM
Kremlin says move to suspend Russian mission to NATO underscores absence
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/19/2021 01:30 PM
COVID: Kindergartens to be added to Green Class outline next week
Palestinian media: US Consulate in Jerusalem may open next month
  • By MAARIV ONLINE
  • 10/19/2021 12:51 PM
IDF closes off select sites along Gaza border
Bangladesh arrests hundreds for violence against Hindus
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/19/2021 12:32 PM
EU warns Poland it will pay for challenging common law
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/19/2021 12:22 PM
Beitar Jerusalem fans brawl over muslim player
Public memorial for Yitzhak Rabin canceled due to lack of funds
