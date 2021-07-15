The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Haitians protest, pay tribute while still reeling from president's killing

By REUTERS  
JULY 15, 2021 01:46
Scattered protests broke out in Haiti's capital on Wednesday as gasoline shortages added to concerns over insecurity and access to basic goods a week after the assassination of President Jovenel Moise pitched the Caribbean nation into uncertainty.
Nearly all the gas stations in Port-au-Prince were closed and long lines formed outside the few that were still operating, with residents blaming both the criminal gangs that control key supply routes as well as opportunistic black market fuel sellers paralyzing distribution into Haiti's biggest city.
Some protesters set tires ablaze in the middle of gritty city streets, which remain quieter than usual in the aftermath of Moise's killing early last Wednesday.
Moise was shot dead at his home by what Haitian authorities describe as a unit of assassins, including 26 Colombians and two Haitian Americans. A third Haitian American, Christian Emmanuel Sanon, was arrested https://www.reuters.com/world/americas/american-arrested-haitian-presidents-killing-had-us-law-enforcement-ties-source-2021-07-12 on Sunday by Haitian authorities, who accused him of being a mastermind of the attack.
Prosecutors have been preparing to question the head of Moise's security team, Dimitri Herard. It is not clear if the questioning has yet taken place.
The killing came amid a surge in gang violence in recent months that has displaced thousands and hampered economic activity in what is already the poorest country in the Americas. At the justice ministry where Herard is to be questioned, graffiti spray-painted on the wall declared, 'We reject the power of the gangs.'
Eugene France, 63, said he was struggling to sell any of the men's dress shoes he had slung around his neck and feared more violence.
"No one is safe, not even the police," he said, speaking outside the ministry. "I'm scared because the gangs just keep killing people and I can't sell anything."
Outside the national palace, a small crowd gathered at a makeshift memorial with flower arrangements, rows of white candles and a Haitian flag at half mast in front of a large photograph of Moise.
Damy Makenson, a 30-year-old office worker, slowly approached the memorial, laid down some flowers and solemnly made the sign of the cross over his head and chest.
"He died working to remake Haiti, and I want you to know that his ideas did not die with him," he said, comparing Moise to Jean-Jacques Dessalines, a Haitian founding father and military leader who helped put an end to French colonial rule in the early 1800s.
In New York, Haiti's U.N. Ambassador Antonio Rodrigue on Wednesday appealed for international help.
"At this uncertain time, Haiti needs the support of the international community more than ever," he told the 193-member U.N. General Assembly, where ambassadors stood to mark a moment's silence to honor Moise.
Rodrigue listed organizing democratic elections and the government's ability to meet Haiti's socio-economic needs as challenges facing the nation.
The U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, said a U.S. delegation recently in Haiti had called for dialog to help enable free and fair presidential and parliamentary elections.
The United States is still evaluating Haiti's request for assistance, and its focus is helping the Haitian government "with navigating the investigation into the assassination of President Moise," State Department spokesman Ned Price said.
"The Department of Justice will continue to support Haitian authorities in their review of the facts and the circumstances surrounding this attack," Price said at a news briefing on Wednesday.
Explosion at office building in Tehran - report
Ethiopia conflict heats up as Amhara region vows to attack Tigray forces
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/15/2021 02:28 AM
Ra'am votes against commission of inquiry into Arab crimes, vote fails
US watchdog blasts FBI for botched probe of ex-USA Gymnastics doctor
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/14/2021 10:57 PM
US raises civil society 'harassment' with Egypt -State Dept
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/14/2021 09:38 PM
Knesset to implement new restrictions following COVID outbreak
Iron Dome missile almost hit IAF aircraft during Gaza operation
Basic Law for Immigration bill fails in Knesset vote
Cuba protests will affect US policy on Cuba -White House
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/14/2021 08:12 PM
Fire breaks out on Iraqi ship in Persian Gulf - report
PM Bennett, Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz press conference - live
Brazil's Bolsonaro hospitalized to find cause of hiccups, presidency says
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/14/2021 04:34 PM
Iran says US claim of kidnapping plot is 'baseless, ridiculous'
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/14/2021 04:29 PM
Ayelet Shaked warns of further COVID restrictions, Green Pass reinstation
Swedish court hands life sentence to Afghan convicted of stabbing spree
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/14/2021 03:45 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by