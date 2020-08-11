The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Half the daily 100,000 COVID-19 cases in Americas are in US -WHO

By REUTERS  
AUGUST 11, 2020 18:21
More than 100,000 cases of C0VID-19 are being reported every day in the Americas, half of them in the United States, and there are worrisome spikes in countries that had controlled their epidemics, like Argentina and Colombia, the World Health Organization regional director Carissa Etienne said on Tuesday.
"Our region remains under COVID's grip," she said in a virtual briefing from Washington with other Pan American Health Organization directors. Etienne said the disruption of healthcare services threatened an increase in illnesses that were under control such as TB, HIV and hepatitis.
Knesset approves first reading of equal pay annual report law
  • By YUVAL BAGNO/MAARIV
  • 08/11/2020 07:23 PM
Defense Minister Gantz, IDF Chief of Staff Kochavi visit Navy base
Netanyahu offers aid to Lebanon in phone call with Macaron
At least 81 people killed as South Sudan's disarmament erupts in violence
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/11/2020 06:17 PM
IDF to send troops to West Bank to improve security
Turkish strike kills Iraqi border guards, Iraqi military says
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/11/2020 06:01 PM
Netanyahu slams Mandelblit in a letter, accuses him of inaction
  • By MATAN VASSERMAN/MAARIV
  • 08/11/2020 05:35 PM
Mexico to conduct late-stage trials for China, US COVID-19 vaccines
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/11/2020 04:15 PM
Greece urges Turkey to withdraw vessel from continental shelf
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/11/2020 03:42 PM
Lithuania: Belarus opposition had no option but to leave her country
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/11/2020 03:38 PM
Gantz to undergo back surgery on Tuesday night
Magnitude 3.5 earthquake reported in northern Israel
Egyptians vote for newly created Senate
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/11/2020 01:41 PM
Leptospirosis case reported in northern Israel
WHO says discussing new COVID-19 vaccine with Russia
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/11/2020 01:14 PM
