Hamas delegation arrives in Beirut after funeral clashes

A delegation headed by Hamas' Head of the Foreign Political Bureau Khaled Meshaal arrived in Beirut on Wednesday morning, just days after a deadly shooting at the funeral of a Hamas member in a Palestinian refugee camp in Tyre, Lebanon.

The visit is part of the activities and events marking the 34th anniversary of Hamas's launch, as well as to meet with Palestinians in Lebanon and discuss their issue, according to an announcement by the movement.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("/food-recipes/") != -1){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("/jpost-tech/")!=-1){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','616dd69d1b04080004ac2cc0'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }else if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("/israel-news/") == -1 &&window.location.pathname.indexOf("/breaking-news/")==-1 ){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }

Meshaal will meet with a number of officials in order to discuss ways to improve the social and humanitarian conditions of the Palestinians in Lebanon. He will also meet with Palestinian officials in the country to discuss national affairs, stress the importance of civil peace in refugee camps and strengthen the steadfastness of refugees.