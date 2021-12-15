The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Hamas delegation arrives in Beirut after funeral clashes

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: DECEMBER 15, 2021 14:27
A delegation headed by Hamas' Head of the Foreign Political Bureau Khaled Meshaal arrived in Beirut on Wednesday morning, just days after a deadly shooting at the funeral of a Hamas member in a Palestinian refugee camp in Tyre, Lebanon.
The visit is part of the activities and events marking the 34th anniversary of Hamas's launch, as well as to meet with Palestinians in Lebanon and discuss their issue, according to an announcement by the movement.
Meshaal will meet with a number of officials in order to discuss ways to improve the social and humanitarian conditions of the Palestinians in Lebanon. He will also meet with Palestinian officials in the country to discuss national affairs, stress the importance of civil peace in refugee camps and strengthen the steadfastness of refugees.
Israel to halt natural gas search, focus on renewable energy
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/15/2021 03:10 PM
MDA begins COVID testing for Palestinians at Erez Crossing
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/15/2021 01:33 PM
Coronavirus in Israel: 673 new cases, 84 serious cases
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/15/2021 09:41 AM
Hamas launches 'Shield of Jerusalem' drill in Gaza
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/15/2021 09:32 AM
Defense Ministry to clear firing area near Egypt border for civilian use
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/15/2021 09:24 AM
Blinken and Malaysian FM Abdullah hold a joint newser, discuss labor
By REUTERS
12/15/2021 06:01 AM
O.J. Simpson granted early release from parole in Nevada robbery
By REUTERS
12/15/2021 01:25 AM
Iran, nuclear watchdog close to agreements on surveillance - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/14/2021 10:27 PM
US, Palestinian officials hold first economic dialog in five years
By REUTERS
12/14/2021 09:41 PM
Fatah ceases all communications with Hamas in Lebanon - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/14/2021 08:39 PM
Prison Intelligence Officer Rani Basha to be dismissed from service
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/14/2021 07:43 PM
Evidence suggests small decline in vaccine efficacy - WHO
By REUTERS
12/14/2021 06:50 PM
Tel Aviv bylaw banning plastic utensils at beaches takes effect
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/14/2021 06:27 PM
Haiti fuel truck explosion killed more than 60 people
By REUTERS
12/14/2021 03:31 PM
Coronavirus in Israel: 744 new cases, 90 serious cases
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/14/2021 10:01 AM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by