The delegation was headed by Saleh Al-Arouri, Deputy Head of Hamas's political bureau, who was joined by Izzat Al-Rishq, Khalil Al-Hayya, and Rouhi Mushtaha, members of the political bureau.

A Hamas delegation left the Gaza Strip for Cairo on Sunday to discuss bilateral relations, mutual interests, regional politics, the humanitarian situation in Gaza and developments between Gaza and Israel, among other topics.