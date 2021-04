The suspect arrested is Idnan Ahmed Hassen Hader, head of Hamas in Tulkarm, according to Maariv, The Jerusalem Post's sister publication.

Following the arrest, riots broke out in Tulkarm that included rocks and Molotov cocktails thrown toward security forces, which responded with riot control means.

No injuries were reported during the operation.

The suspect, in his 50s, was taken in for interrogation.

IDF and Israel Police special forces arrested on Sunday night a terrorist operative at the Palestinian city of Tulkarm in the West Bank, Israeli Media reported.