Hamas leader meets with Islamic Jihad secretary general in Beirut

Hamas leader Ismail Haniya met with the Islamic Jihad Secretary General Ziad al-Nahala in Beirut, according to Ynet.

The two discussed the development of cooperation and coordination between the organizations, especially with regard to opposition to Israel, the Deal of the Century, the normalization of relations and the blockade imposed on the Gaza Strip, according to the report.

The two are in Lebanon ahead of a meeting of all Palestinian factions to be held simultaneously in Ramallah and Beirut.