Hamas leader meets with Islamic Jihad secretary general in Beirut

Hamas leader Ismail Haniya met with the Islamic Jihad Secretary General Ziad al-Nahala in Beirut, according to Ynet.The two discussed the development of cooperation and coordination between the organizations, especially with regard to opposition to Israel, the Deal of the Century, the normalization of relations and the blockade imposed on the Gaza Strip, according to the report.The two are in Lebanon ahead of a meeting of all Palestinian factions to be held simultaneously in Ramallah and Beirut.
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and
13:00
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM
Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574
Telephone +972-3-761-9056
Fax: 972-3-561-3699
E-mail: subs@jpost.com