Hamas leader meets with Islamic Jihad secretary general in Beirut

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
SEPTEMBER 3, 2020 07:30
Hamas leader Ismail Haniya met with the Islamic Jihad Secretary General Ziad al-Nahala in Beirut, according to Ynet.
The two discussed the development of cooperation and coordination between the organizations, especially with regard to opposition to Israel, the Deal of the Century, the normalization of relations and the blockade imposed on the Gaza Strip, according to the report. The two are in Lebanon ahead of a meeting of all Palestinian factions to be held simultaneously in Ramallah and Beirut.


Hamas wants to reach a prisoner exchange deal soon - report
Czechs report highest daily number of COVID-19 cases since pandemic start
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/03/2020 09:37 AM
Afghanistan to move to Qatar seven prisoners sought by Taliban -sources
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/03/2020 08:50 AM
India reports record daily jump of 83,883 coronavirus infections
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/03/2020 07:44 AM
Tropical storm 'Nana' upgraded to hurricane as it sweeps towards Belize
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/03/2020 07:24 AM
Twitter account of India PM Modi's personal website hacked
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/03/2020 03:08 AM
Police investigating bomb hoax at Texas pipeline construction site
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/02/2020 11:56 PM
Air defense systems activated in Homs, Syria - report
Palestinian suspect arrested after crossing from Gaza into Israel
Yemen president Hadi returns to Riyadh after medical treatment in US
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/02/2020 10:03 PM
Seven killed in suicide bomb attack in northern Cameroon village
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/02/2020 09:26 PM
Turkey seeing second peak of COVID-19 outbreak, health minister says
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/02/2020 08:29 PM
US CDC reports 184,083 deaths from coronavirus
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/02/2020 08:13 PM
France's new COVID-19 infections again above 7,000
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/02/2020 08:12 PM
Italy's former PM Berlusconi tests positive for coronavirus
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/02/2020 08:11 PM
