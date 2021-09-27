Hamas on Monday praised Iraq for issuing arrest warrants to Iraqi leaders who expressed support of normalization with Israel.

"We affirm our rejection and condemnation of all forms of normalization with the Israeli occupation and at any level, because of their serious repercussions on our Palestinian people, their rights and cause, and on the entire region," Spokesman for the Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) Fawzi Barhoum said on Monday.

An Iraqi court issued arrest warrants on Sunday for three people who publicly called for their country to make peace with Israel through the Abraham Accords.

The warrants were issued following a conference in the Iraqi Kurdistan capital Erbil that promoted ties with Israel and recognized the suffering of Iraq's Jews after the state of Israel was established.

Two of the warrants were for the Sons of Iraq Awakening movement head Wisam al-Hardan and an employee in the Culture Ministry, Sahar Karim al-Ta’i.

A warrant was also issued for former Iraqi Parliamentarian Mithal al-Alusi, also believed to have been connected to the event.