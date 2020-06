Hamas' military wing issued an intimidating message to Israel on Thursday warning, "The Israeli declaration of annexation means a declaration of war on the Palestinian people."This is second time in a matter of days the ruling party in Gaza has issued such threats. Hamas on Monday called on Palestinians to “activate all the tools of the resistance” to thwart the annexation plan.Israel could annex up to 30% of the West Bank as early as July 1 under Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's plans.