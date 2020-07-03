Haredi community uses coronavirus self-test kits to avoid quarantine

There has been a high demand for coronavirus self-test kits in the haredi (ultra-Orthodox) community in an attempt to avoid quarantine, according to a report by N12 News on Friday.The increased coronavirus morbidity rates in the haredi community has led many to issue orders for coronavirus self-test kits, through various private import companies.According to the N12 News report, a "quiet directive" was spread across haredi communities via WhatsApp groups, instructing people to avoid government testing and to do so privately.