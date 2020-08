The MKs told KAN Reshet Bet that Peretz has begun a series of meetings concerning his candidacy for the position.

Jewish Agency Chairman Isaac Herzog has also been looking into running for the position, according to KAN Reshet Bet.

The elections for the presidency will take place in June 2021, as President Reuven Rivlin finishes his seven year term in July.

MKs from the Haredi parties have been asked by Labor Party head Amir Peretz to support him in a bid to be the next president of the State of Israel, according to KAN Reshet Bet radio.