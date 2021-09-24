The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

HaYoreh - First rains fall across north and central Israel

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
SEPTEMBER 24, 2021 05:24
First shower rains of the season were seen in Israel's north and central cities.
After several days of high temperatures, the temperature is expected to go down over Thursday night and remain lower than usual for the season throughout the weekend.
Man shot to death in Petah Tikva, circumstances unclear
Hodaya Monsonego lands in Israel after 2 years detainment in Peru
Congressional probe of US Capitol riot subpoenas Bannon, Meadows
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/24/2021 02:38 AM
US CDC advisers: COVID-19 vaccine boosters for 65 and older, high risk
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/23/2021 11:56 PM
Taybeh resident stabbed, in serious condition
Israel Prison Service head tried to fire Gilboa Prison head - report
Hundreds protesting at Rabin Square against government
Window open for Iran nuclear talks but won't be forever - US
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/23/2021 06:56 PM
Three Zarzir residents arrested for Sukkot murder
Israeli-Arab actor Salim Dau to join cast of 'The Crown' for season 5
Boy in critical condition, suspected electric-bike battery exploded
Over 80 PIJ prisoners protesting in Ktzi'ot prison - report
Lebanon at risk of complete blackout by end-Sept, state power firm says
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/23/2021 02:55 PM
Unvaccinated, untested teachers won't be able to work from October 3
Coronavirus in IDF: 1,922 infected, lowest since August
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by