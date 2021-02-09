Head of Morocco's Liaison Office in Israel arrives, greeted by FM

Head of Morocco's Liaison Office in Israel, Abed al-Rahim Byoud, arrived to Israel on Tuesday afternoon, marking the official resumption of diplomatic relations between Tel Aviv and Rabat, Israel's Foreign Ministry reported.Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi met the Moroccan representative upon his arrival and wished him luck in his important mission of developing the collaboration between the countries.The Moroccan diplomat noted that he was very happy to hear about his appointment in Israel and looks forward to working here.