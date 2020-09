Head of the public health services, Dr. Sharon Elari, spoke on Radio Bet on Thursday morning and warned of a national pandemic that may force the country to go into general lockdown during the holidays."The situation is concerning, we're heading towards a national pandemic - in green cities as well. That's why [coronavirus czar Ronni] Gamzu's traffic light model can't work at the moment, and our recommendation at the cabinet meeting will be to impose a lockdown during the holidays," Elari said.