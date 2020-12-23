Health Min. launches info campaign for haredi sector: 'Stopping on Red'

The Health Ministry's coronavirus information center for the ultra-Orthodox (haredi) community in Israel on Wednesday announced the beginning of an information campaign called "Stopping on Red."The campaign will focus on haredi media outlets. "There's no room for complacence and for 'discounts' in maintaining the guidelines," a statement by the coronavirus information center in the haredi sector stated."We call on all residents in areas with high morbidity rates to come and get tested in order to stop the spread of the virus."