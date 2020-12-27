Health Minister Edelstein: 'Exit lockdown, revive economy'

Health Minister Yuli Edelstein and Modi'in-Macabim- Reut Mayor Haim Bibas held a briefing with more than a hundred heads of authorities about the vaccine campaign."My goal is to exit the lockdown with the at-risk population vaccinated and the ability to revive the economy," said Edelstein. "We're all suffering right now so that our future will look brighter, which is why I insist on 10,000 people getting vaccinated a day. This is why I opened the hospitals and why we're vaccinating 24/7.""People are willing to endure the lockdown if it's the last one," said Bibas. "A mass of vaccines must be produced so that we can bring back culture and commerce."