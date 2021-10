Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz stated that he wanted to have hospital cafeterias open on Shabbat during a discussion in the Knesset plenum on Wednesday.

"I want to open cafeterias in hospitals on Shabbat as well," said Horowitz. "They should be open seven days a week. I am also working to lower the prices and also to have them open seven days a week including Saturday because there are a lot of visitors who come to visit the patients then."