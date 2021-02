"As is stands, there's nothing much we can do regarding the mass prayers that take place at the Temple Mount, unless we want to create another intifada," Edelstein said in an interview given to Reshet Bet Radio on Tuesday morning,

"It's a known issue, we're aware of the situation and it is concerning. I hope that the appropriate step are taken," he added.

Health Minister Yuli Edelstein said that mass prayers on the Temple Mount are a major problem but confessed that no steps are actually being taken in order to prevent the problematic phenomenon, Channel 13 reported.