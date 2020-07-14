Health Ministry cancels obligatory quarantine for half of complainants

The Health Ministry on Tuesday canceled obligatory quarantine for more than half of those who claimed to have falsely been identified as potential coronavirus patients.The Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee headed by MK Zvi Hauser discussed on Tuesday the Health Ministry's service center, which is responsible for notifying people who need to enter quarantine. The committee also addressed the many complaints that have arisen from civilians regarding the service, its efficiency and its credibility. A Health Ministry representative told the committee that it has released more than half of the people who claimed to have been falsely identified as potential coronavirus patients.