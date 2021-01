"We received too short and limited lists of teachers from the Education Ministry - only a few thousand. There are vaccines, there is a possibility - and it's a shame, because all the teachers could have been vaccinated much faster," said sources from the Health Ministry to Army Radio.

The Education Ministry denied the claims, saying that it had transferred the information of all the teachers that had signed up for the vaccine, numbering about 30,000 people.

The Health Ministry claimed that the Education Ministry was delaying the coronavirus vaccination campaign for teachers by failing to provide the information of the teachers in the system to the ministry.