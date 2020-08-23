The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Health Ministry D-G expresses fear over Uman trip and unnecessary infections

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
AUGUST 23, 2020 11:17
Health Ministry director-general Hezi Levi said that the professional standpoint regarding any flights to Uman this year is clear: It shouldn't be allowed.
Levi was addressing the controversial pilgrimage made by hasidim to Uman, Ukraine on Rosh Hashanah to the grave of hasidic Rebbe Nachman. The issue is currently under discussion by the government as travel during the coronavirus pandemic has been severly restricted, and Levi expressed his fear of unnecessary rises in morbidity rates on Sunday morning in an interview with radio station Kan Bet.  
Moreover, Levi said that he fears that the decisions that will be made regarding this issue won't align with Israel's national health interests. 
