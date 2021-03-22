Health Ministry estimates Taba crossing to reopen next week

The Health Ministry has estimated that the Taba Border Crossing between Israel and Egypt will be successfully reopened next Monday, Israeli media reported on Monday.The border crossing officially reopened at midnight on Sunday, in an advancement towards the long-awaited travel availability for Israelis seeking Sinai as a vacation destination.Yesterday, Defense Minister Benny Gantz and Tourism Minister Orit Farkash-Hacohen agreed that a few days are needed to ensure the crossing will function safely in accordance with the same COVID-19 health guidelines used at the airport.