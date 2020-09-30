Health Ministry reports 4,953 new coronavirus cases in Israel

There were 4,953 people diagnosed with coronavirus on Wednesday, the Health Ministry reported. Among the total number of sick are some 810 patients who are in serious condition, including 205 who are intubated.The death toll stands at 1,547.
