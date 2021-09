Following two petitions filed to the Supreme Court of Justice in Israel, the Health Ministry will be required to approve the use of donated sperm from banks, the new ruling decided.

Chairman of Bocharim Bamishpacha (choosing the family), Michael Foa, said that this is an important advance in the protection of the family institution, and his son, Yehuda, the chairman of Bezalmo, said that it advances the basic rights of children born from sperm donation.