The Health Ministry and the Environmental Protection Ministry announced on Thursday that collected water samples from several water sources indicate high contamination levels, according to The Jerusalem Post's sister publication Maariv.Swimming in the following water sources could pose a risk:Jordan river: from the Hamisha Bridge to Vadum IacobZachy, Meshushim stream (including the natural pool), El-Al streamGilaon: Dvora waterfallTzalmon stream: Haruv pool and the water mill