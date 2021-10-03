New COVID-19 Green Pass website crashes

The Health Ministry's Green Pass website has crashed due to an overload of traffic as the new COVID-19 Green Pass came into effect on Sunday.

Israelis were required to download the new passes as the previous ones were set to become null and void.

More than 1.5 million Israelis were set to lose their passes because they no longer meet the criteria for being fully vaccinated or immune to coronavirus. However, due to the crash, the Health Ministry announced on Sunday morning the old Green Pass will still be usable "for the next few days."

A woman shows her green passport at the Khan theater in Jerusalem on February 23, 2021. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

Israelis who have received two doses of the coronavirus vaccine within the last six months or have received a third shot/booster dose within the last six months are eligible to receive the new Green Pass.

Alternatively, people who have recovered from COVID-19 can receive a pass for up to six months from the date of issuance of their recovery certificate.